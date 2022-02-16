4 recent heart care partnerships

Here are four partnerships and affiliations centered on cardiac and cardiovascular care announced recently.

1. Stamford (Conn.) Health partnered with New York City-based Columbia University, with five of Columbia University Irving Medical Center's heart surgeons offering treatment and expertise at Stamford Health.

2. Children's Hospital of Richmond (Va.) at VCU and UVA Children's in Charlottesville, Va., formed a regional collaboration to ensure convenient access to pediatric heart surgery.

3. The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association launched the Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification program to advance care for the most complex and severely ill cardiac patients.

4. Cardiologists from Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Baptist's Brenner Children's Hospital and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital are combining their efforts into a joint pediatric cardiology program.