4 recent 'firsts' in cardiology

Below are four first achievements in the cardiology field that Becker's has covered since May 19:

1. Iowa's first implant of a new leadless and retrievable pacemaker was performed at Des Moines-based MercyOne Iowa Heart Center.

2. The world's first heart transplant involving a donor and recipient who are both HIV-positive was performed at New York City-based Montefiore Health System's Bronx location.

3. A $3.1 million grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute was awarded July 6 to three organizations for a first-of-its-kind prospective study to look for the earliest signs of heart vessel damage in young, premenopausal breast cancer survivors.

4. Children's Hospital Colorado recently became the first hospital in the world to implant the newly FDA-approved G-Armor stent.