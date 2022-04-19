4 recent cardiology guidance updates

Here are four recent cardiology guidance updates Becker's has reported on since Feb. 23:

1. A new joint guideline from three leading cardiology organizations focuses on preventing heart failure in patients showing early signs of "pre-heart failure" and updating treatment strategies for symptomatic heart failure patients.

2. Myocarditis, patient-centered approaches for treating long COVID-19 and guidance on the resumption of exercise after COVID-19 infection were the focus of guidance released by the American College of Cardiology on March 16.

3. The FDA Advisory Panel recommended Feb. 28 physicians conduct lifelong surveillance for abdominal aortic aneurysm patients who underwent endovascular aortic repair.

4. People ages 40 to 75 who are at high risk for cardiovascular heart disease should take a statin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, a panel of U.S. health experts recommended Feb. 22.