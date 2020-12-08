4 hospitals launching heart care programs

The following hospitals have launched or expanded heart care programs since early November.

1. Norton Healthcare's Heart & Vascular Institute has expanded its heart failure treatment program to offer surgical implantation of ventricular assist devices, the Louisville, Ky.-based system said Dec. 7.

2. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health's Bridgeport Hospital launched a program to reduce the risk of heart diseases in women who've had pregnancy complications, the health system said Dec. 1.

3. Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare's adult congenital heart disease program has expanded its services through a new outreach clinic in Frankfurt, Ky., the health system said Nov. 13.

4. The Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai created a specialized program to treat heart damage in COVID-19 survivors, the Los Angeles-based hospital said Nov. 9.

