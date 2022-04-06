3 recent diabetes findings

Cailey Gleeson 
Here are three recent studies on diabetes Becker's has covered since March 22: 

1. Older diabetes patients had a higher risk for severe influenza outcomes, including hospitalizations, a study recently published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases found. 

2. The number of prediabetic children has nearly doubled in the last two decades, a study published March 28 in JAMA Pediatrics found.

3. Individuals with a past COVID-19 diagnosis are at greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes within one year compared to those without past COVID-19 infection, according to a study published March 21 in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. 

