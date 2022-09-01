3 recent cardiology guidance updates

Here are three cardiology guidance updates Becker's has reported on since June 21:
- The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology released their 2022 updated chest pain data standards Aug. 31.
- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated its 2016 recommendations for use of statins for primary prevention of clinical cardiovascular disease, according to an Aug. 23 statement on its website.
- People should not take beta-carotene supplements or vitamin E to prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer, a panel of U.S. health experts recommended June 21.