3 recent cardiology guidance updates

Here are three cardiology guidance updates Becker's has reported on since June 21:

The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology released their 2022 updated chest pain data standards Aug. 31. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated its 2016 recommendations for use of statins for primary prevention of clinical cardiovascular disease, according to an Aug. 23 statement on its website. People should not take beta-carotene supplements or vitamin E to prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer, a panel of U.S. health experts recommended June 21.