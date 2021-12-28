11 cardiologists on the move

Below are 11 cardiologists who recently joined new practices or stepped into new roles.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

Kenneth Ramsey, DO, joined the Franciscan Physician Network Rensselaer (Ind.) Specialty Clinic, part of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health, according to a Dec. 7 news release.

Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) Hospital welcomed David Snipelisky, MD, the hospital announced Dec. 27.

The Piedmont Heart Institute, part of Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, has hired nine cardiovascular specialists this year, the health system said Dec. 13. To view the nine additions, click here.