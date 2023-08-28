10 top heart hospitals in Florida

Here are the top 10 heart hospitals in Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2023 annual rankings.
For its 33rd annual rankings, U.S. News compared nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide in 15 adult specialties. Here are the top ranked heart hospitals in the Sunshine State:
- Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville
- Tampa General Hospital
- Advent Health Orlando
- Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami
- Cleveland Clinic in Weston
- Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville