10 top cardiology stories in 2020

A U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery was Becker's most-read cardiology story this year.

Here are the 10 most popular cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2020:

1. 10 best hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery, ranked by US News

2. Healthgrades' best hospitals for cardiac care 2021

3. Median pay for 5 cardiology subspecialties

4. Top hospitals for cardiology by state, ranked by US News

5. FDA panel endorses new indication for 2 heart drugs

6. 4 cardiologists on the move

7. 50 top cardiovascular hospitals for 2021, ranked by IBM Watson Health

8. Cardiologist claims Colorado system fired her 1 day after she told CEO concerns of understaffing

9. 6 best US hospitals for cardiology

10. FDA clears Apple Watch ECG for remote patient visits during pandemic: 6 things to know

