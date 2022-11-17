Wexner's 820-bed hospital project grows by $85M

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus has been approved by its board for an $85 million increase to its new inpatient hospital project budget.

The additional funds will be used toward 120 intensive and pediatric care unit beds previously shelled by construction, according to a news release shared with Becker's. This funding will not include furnishing or equipment for these rooms. The 120 beds are part of the overall 820 beds the hospital is seeking to add to its site.

Money for the expansion will come from the university debt, fundraising, auxiliary funds and partner funds. The additional funds were approved by the hospital's board Nov. 15.

The new 1.9 million-square-foot facility will add 51 neonatal intensive care unit bassinets, 24 operative suites, 10 interventional radiology suites with CT and ultrasound, six endoscopy rooms, and four bronchoscopy rooms, as well as imaging, pharmacy and nutrition services and retail.

It is the largest single facilities project started by the university and is scheduled to open in 2026.