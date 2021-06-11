UW Medicine to run Washington state's 3rd mental health hospital

UW Medicine in Seattle will operate a six-story psychiatric hospital that will be the third in Washington state, according to a June 11 Crosscut report.

At 24 percent, Washington is home to the nation's third-highest rate of mental health problems, according to a 2020 report from The Seattle Times. However, the state ranks near the bottom — 49th — in its number of psychiatric beds.

The hospital project will be funded by taxpayers, with the University of Washington School of Medicine operating the facility, according to Crosscut. It will provide inpatient and outpatient care, as well as facilities to support surgeries and pregnancies. It will hold up to 150 patients

Construction on the hospital is set to begin in summer and end by late 2023.