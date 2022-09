Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care has announced three developments to the university's 10-year campus master plan.

The following projects are moving into the planning phase, according to a Sept. 2 article on the health system's website.

1. An expanded emergency department, including new spaces for behavioral health and pediatrics.

2. Two new floors at the John Pappajohn Pavilion, which will support a new inpatient unit.

3. A 900-space parking facility.