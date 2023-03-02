UCLA Health gets $25.3M for 'street medicine' program

The University of California Los Angeles Health Homeless Healthcare Collaborative received $25.3 million to expand its "street medicine" program.

The grant will be used for new equipment and staff, UCLA said in a March 2 news release. Community health workers will be hired to assess patient needs, identify barriers to care and expand access to resources. Funding is part of the state's efforts to transform Medi-Cal, California's version of Medicaid.

The UCLA Health Homeless Healthcare Collaborative began in 2022 with two mobile health vans. Four more vans are expected to be added from a different grant.