UC San Diego begins $2.5B+ construction project

University of California San Diego broke ground on the first phase of its 15-year, $2.5 billion to $3 billion construction project, which in total has five phases.

The first phase involves a 250,000-square-foot outpatient pavilion, which will have specialty clinical programs like oncology, neurosurgery and orthopedics, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the hospital. It will also feature ambulatory surgery operating rooms, gastroenterology procedure rooms, advanced imaging, infusion and radiation oncology.

A 1,850-space parking structure will be included as well and will open at the end of 2023. The pavilion is expected to open in 2025.

A new road connection will also be created to improve access to the hospital.

Over the course of the five phases, most of the current buildings will be demolished and replaced, the release said.

"The transformation of UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest is part of an overarching goal to bring the most advanced science and research to our communities to help people lead better, healthier lives," Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, PhD, said. "The reimagined medical center will provide expanded opportunities for faculty, staff and students to use their knowledge and expertise for the benefit of our region through a broad scale of services and innovative treatment options."