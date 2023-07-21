'Transformative' $200M gift to provide free medical education perpetually at NYU Langone's Long Island campus

Generations of medical students, focused on careers in primary care, will have access to full scholarships at NYU Langone's Mineola, NY.-based NYU Long Island School of Medicine thanks to a "transformative" $200 million gift from benefactors Kenneth and Elaine Langone.

The gift, announced during the school's annual white coat ceremony July 21, extends the "school's guarantee of full-tuition scholarships to every student, regardless of need, in perpetuity," according to a July 21 hospital news release.

At the ceremony, it was also announced that the medical school will be renamed NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine, honoring Robert Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone Health and dean of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

In 2019, when NYU Langone opened the Long Island-based medical school, it announced plans to provide tuition-free education to current students, "although the original endowment did not cover this support in perpetuity — until now."

Mr. Langone, chair of the NYU Langone Board of Trustees, said in the release that his family is investing in a "brighter and healthier future for all" by offering future physicians an affordable education.

"Providing a world-class, tuition-free medical education here on Long Island ensures many of these future doctors will remain and practice on Long Island," he said. "None of this would have been possible without Bob Grossman's visionary leadership shaping the future of medicine."