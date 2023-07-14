Tennessee system expands postpartum facilities as part of $200M project

Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Health has opened a new postpartum wing consisting of 11 beds and a newborn nursery, according to a June 23 Healthcare Design report.

The move is part of a $200 million capital project plan at the Williamson Medical Center that also includes planned renovation of the neonatal intensive care unit and expanded labor and delivery services.

The overall West Tower expansion project is at the heart of the capital plans which will also include an additional three floors at the Children's Hospital Vanderbilt and a cardiac center.