St. Luke's $79M investment doubles size of hospital campus

St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa., is less than a week away from wrapping an expansion that has doubled the size of its Milford Township campus, Philadelphia Business Journal reported Feb. 27.

The $79 million project is expected to open March 1. The addition is three stories and 117,225 square feet. The first floor will have a cancer center, the second floor will house the health system's maternal health pavilion and the third floor will have 36 beds.

The expansion adds 100 full-time equivalent employees. St. Luke's Upper Bucks Campus opened in 2019 and initially cost $100 million to build.