Saint Luke's Health System to close 2 hospitals

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke’s Health System plans to close two of its five community hospitals in an effort to streamline services.

The two locations affected are the Saint Luke’s Community Hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee, Kan. The emergency rooms there will stay open until Dec.23 while inpatient services will close sooner. All staff at the two locations will be provided opportunities to stay with the health system.

The community hospital model was introduced by Saint Luke's in 2018 to provide more efficient emergency services and combat long waiting times. The three locations remaining open in Kansas are in Leawood, Kansas City, and Roeland Park.