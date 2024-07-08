Orlando Health's new hospital draws closer to opening date

Orlando Health's new 320,000 square foot hospital in Lake Mary, Fla., is slated to open in January 2025 after beginning construction in November 2021.

In its January 2025 phase 1 opening, the hospital will feature six operating rooms, three catheterization labs with dedicated interventional radiology, electrophysiology, and vascular services, and 124 beds with space to expand down the road and add another 116, for a total of 240-beds.

The hospital is being constructed next to Orlando Health's existing ER in Lake Mary, Fla., and across from the Orlando Health Medical Pavilion, which is also on the same campus.

The original construction timeline placed the hospital's opening in Spring 2024. While this was pushed back slightly, a private viewing of the progress was given to local officials and emergency professionals, according to the news release.