Nutex Health opens 1st Florida hospital, ER

Houston-based Nutex Health, a physician-led health system, opened Starkey Ranch ER and Hospital on Dec. 30 in Odessa, Fla.

The 31,000-square-foot facility comprises eight ER beds, eight inpatient beds, one operating room, a pharmacy, laboratory services and an imaging suite, according to a Jan. 13 news release.

The system also opened Green Bay (Wis.) ER and Hospital, Post Falls (Idaho) ER and Hospital and Milwaukee ER and Hospital in 2024.

Nutex Health comprises 24 micro-hospitals across 11 states, the release said.