Nomi Health opens Texas regional office

Orem, Utah-based Nomi Health opened a regional office in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 25 as the organization expands its services in the state.

Nomi Health's delivery model includes stand-up clinics and mobile care clinics. The organization established a Texas presence in 2021 by partnering with the Texas Department of State Health Services to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing and served more than 115,000 patients during its first eight months, according to an Oct. 26 news release.

Nomi Health Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Boe Hartman said the company is committed to helping Texas thrive by rewiring how care is paid for and delivered.

"Whether administering COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines or advocating for sweeping health care policy changes, we are driven to improve health care statewide and plan to continue growing our presence here to do so," said Mr. Hartman.

Nomi Health employs more than 2,000 employees nationwide, according to the release.