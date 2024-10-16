New Ochsner children's hospital gets green light

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has received approval for its zoning requests for its new children's hospital building, nola.com reported Oct. 16.

The requests are related to the Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital, which will replace the current Ochsner Children's Hospital as a result of a donation from its namesake announced in December.

The Jefferson Parish Council unanimously approved the three zoning requests Oct. 16 despite opposition from some residents and the parish planning advisory board's recommendation that the council reject the requests, nola.com reported.

The hospital will be built next to the main Ochsner facility.

"We appreciate the Jefferson Parish Council’s action to approve the plans today and for working with us, our neighbors in Old Jefferson and community partners over the past several months," Vincent Adolph, MD, chief medical officer at Ochsner Children's Hospital, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Together, we arrived at a strong plan that prioritizes beautification, creates 30,000 square feet in green space including a park, preserves trees, improves drainage, and ensures efficient traffic flow."

The 343,000-square-foot facility will also include a children's-only emergency department, enhanced operating rooms, a level 4 surgical neonatal intensive care unit and a five-story parking garage, according to nola.com.

Oschner plans to demolish some hospital-owned houses as part of the project. As part of the rezoning requests, the system signed a cooperative endeavor agreement with the parish to not purchase additional residential properties nearby, nola.com reported.

The hospital is set to open in late 2027, Dr. Adolph said.