Minnesota system makes way for $1B project

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Minneapolis-based Hennepin County Medical Center is beginning to embark on a $1 billion construction project of an in-patient hospital tower, the Star Tribune reported July 24.

First, the county must spend $70 million in capital improvement to construct a new parking ramp, which it expects to complete in 2027. After that, the ramp is complete, construction will begin on the tower. 

The tower's construction may still be a few years away, but it is part of a larger, ongoing effort to make systemwide updates across the medical center. One key part of those plans is to expand and consolidate the HCMC campus, which spans eight-blocks, the StarTribune reported.

