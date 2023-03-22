Lifepoint-owned Virginia hospital sees ER expansion budget upped to over $20M

Sovah Health, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, said the emergency room renovations at its Danville, Va., site are now budgeted at more than $20 million compared with an original estimate of $12 million, according to a March 22 Danville Register & Bee report.

The expansion should be complete by the fall of 2024 once work begins in the summer on extending the facility from 14,000 square feet to 21,000 square feet and bed capacity to 31 rooms, the report said.

Sovah Health recently removed the COOs at both the Danville site and the rural system's other location at Martinsville, Va., according to a March 13 report.

Sovah Health appointed Steve Heatherly as its new CEO Dec. 21.