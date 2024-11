St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital will undergo a $62 million expansion project next year, The Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 25.

The project will add six convertible exam rooms to the hospital's emergency center and expand its second-floor surgical suite. In total, the expansion will add 28,000-square-feet to the hospital's main campus.

Construction is expected to begin next spring, with the project completed by 2026.