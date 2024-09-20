Inova launches $500M fundraising campaign

Inova Health has launched a comprehensive campaign to raise $500 million for the Falls Church, Va.-based health system by Dec. 31, 2029.

Funds from the Do. More. Together campaign will support cancer, heart and vascular care, behavioral health, renovations at the Fairfax Emergency Department, and development projects in Alexandria, Mount Vernon and Franconia-Springfield, Va., communities.

"With great hospital systems, comes equally meaningful philanthropic commitment, and not by coincidence," J. Stephen Jones, MD, president and CEO of Inova, said in a Sept. 20 news release. "To realize our vision for world-class healthcare for our communities, we rely on philanthropic partners. With their support, and the shared efforts of our wider community, we look forward to achieving this goal, together."

The campaign, which will encompass philanthropic contributions since Jan. 1, 2023, has already raised more than $170 million.

The campaign is the first comprehensive fundraising effort in Inova's history.