HCA Texas hospital plans $142M expansion

Medical City McKinney (Texas), part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is planning an estimated $142 million in construction projects set to begin next year.

Announced Sept. 10, the projects include adding two stories to the hospital's east tower and increasing capacity in the medical-surgical, step-down and intensive care units. Medical City McKinney, a 311-bed facility, will increase its bed count by 46 and its square footage by 105,600.

Medical City McKinney expects the expansion to be completed in 2028. It will also include adding four operating rooms, a post-anesthesia care unit and additional space for day surgery.

"Our hospital has served this community for more than 100 years and expanding and enhancing facilities and services is another reason our community turns to us as the destination of healthcare excellence," Medical City McKinney CEO Mark Deno said in a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

The new construction projects follow Medical City McKinney opening a $17 million women's hospital in November 2023. A $50 million medical office building is also under construction at Medical City McKinney, with completion expected in summer 2025.