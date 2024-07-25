Georgia hospital to open $20M maternity center to improve access

John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, Ga., will open a new maternity center in mid-2025 to broaden access to OB-GYN care in the region, the system announced.

Across the state, 15.7% of counties have low or moderate access to OB-GYN care, but not full services, according to data from the March of Dimes. And 34.6% of counties are entirely void of these services, creating maternity care deserts for women and pregnant individuals.

Archbold Memorial is located in Thomas County, which borders several counties that do have access, but two that are considered maternity care deserts: Brooks and Mitchell counties. The addition of the care center will not only be another option for patients in those OB-GYN care deserts, but also improve access locally, as the community in Thomasville is a walkable area in which some don't have cars, the outlet reported.

"This really takes us to the next level in terms of the experience that our new moms and babies will have…" Amy Griffin, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, told WCTV.

"It's extremely important for our patients to be able to deliver in the community in which they live," she added. "It's been linked to high-quality outcomes for both moms and babies."

The price tag on the investment in expanding these services at Archbold Memorial Hospital is $20 million, according to WCTV. Once it opens in 2025, it will house five large labor and delivery rooms, a large nursery, two operating suites for emergency and C-section births, as well as a bereavement room for grieving families.