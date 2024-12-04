Florida system plans 2 new freestanding EDs

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System plans to develop two new freestanding emergency departments.

The facilities — one in Miramar, Fla., serving northwest Miami-Dade and southwest Broward counties, and the other in Pembroke Pines, Fla., — will expand access to advanced adult and pediatric emergency services in rapidly growing areas, according to a Dec. 3 news release.

"These emergency departments will ensure that our communities have immediate access to high-quality emergency care that is closer to home," Memorial Healthcare System Interim CEO Shane Strum said in the release. "They not only increase our capacity by more than 30,000 visits annually, but also enhance our ability to deliver timely, specialized services to families and individuals who need it most."

The 16,800-square-foot facility in Miramar will feature 13 examination rooms, a pediatric treatment area, a trauma/resuscitation room, advanced imaging, and on-site laboratory capabilities.

The Pembroke Pines facility will transform a 48-year-old building into a 30,100-square-foot space. It will feature 20 private exam and treatment rooms, dedicated pediatric areas and enhanced imaging services.

Together, the projects are estimated to cost more than $60 million, with construction at both locations expected to begin in early 2025, according to the news release.