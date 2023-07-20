Dallas hospital falls victim to MOVEIt vulnerability

Patient data was stolen from Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center due to a vulnerability in the hospital's MOVEIt server, ABC 8 reported July 20.

The unauthorized individual accessed the server May 28. Stolen data included patient names, medical record numbers, dates of birth, names of medication, dosage of medications, prescribing providers and in some instances, Social Security numbers.

The total number of affected patients was not disclosed. The hospital hasn't been notified that the data is being used in a malicious manner.

UT Southwestern Medical Center is one of many health systems falling victim due to the MOVEIt vulnerability.