Children's Hospital of Philadelphia partners with tri-venture for new pediatric research facility

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will team up with tri-venture Gilbane Building Company, Pride Enterprises and McKissack & McKissack, all construction-related organizations, to build a new pediatric research facility.

The new facility will be 14 stories and 350,000 square feet with space for research collaboration, biochemical studies, molecular studies, labs for data analysis, computational tool creation and new hypotheses. It was designed to make new discoveries related to children's health and medical care, according to an Oct. 13 news release from CHOP.

As part of the partnership, the tri-venture has committed to over 50 percent of interacting with diverse businesses in the area to make the project more inclusive.

Construction began this month, and the facility is slated to open in 2025.