AvaSure Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs and Heritage Group

MUSKEGON, Mich.May 20, 2021 — AvaSure, a leading provider of inpatient audiovisual monitoring telehealth solutions, announced today that it has closed on a significant equity financing from the Growth Equity team in Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Heritage Group.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed, and AvaSure will invest the capital in growth initiatives, including further developing its comprehensive suite of solutions, AvaSure 360™, to meet all inpatient telehealth needs. Incentrum Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to AvaSure.

