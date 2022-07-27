Atrium Health hospital could be larger than original plan

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is now looking to build two facilities in Cornelius, N.C., by 2024 and plans to expand both structures by 2030, The Charlotte Observer reported July 26.

By the end of 2024, the health system plans to construct a 200,000-square-foot hospital and 72,000-square-foot office building.

This is larger than Atrium Health's 2021 press release detailing a $154 million, 160,000-square-foot, 38-bed hospital.

The initial construction would include two operating rooms, a cesarean section room, a laboratory, an MRI and X-ray site, eight 24-hour emergency bays, a helipad, four ICU beds, six maternity rooms, eight observation beds and 20 acute care beds.

The expansion due by the end of 2030 would add 122,000 square feet and 72,000 square feet of office space.

However, a decision on the new larger plan has not been made. The city has had concerns regarding traffic.

"We heard a few comments like what's the town doing about traffic," Cornelius Deputy Manager Wayne Herron told the publication. "Right now, Atrium's performing their traffic impact study, and that'll be done before [the proposal] goes to the planning board."