Ascension, Kindred finalize care tower, continue rehab hospital construction through $300M project

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown finalized construction with Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare for a new surgery and critical care tower while the rehabilitation hospital project is still ongoing.

The projects are part of a $300 million campus modernization project, according to a Nov. 2 Kindred Healthcare news release.

The projects focus on simpler access, easier navigation around the facilities, boutique retail, underground parking for each new building and technology-enabled communication zones, the news release said.

"It's remarkable that we have continued this growth during a pandemic, and I am incredibly proud and thankful for every physician, nurse, clinical leader, and team member within the walls of our healthcare community," said Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown CEO Shubhada Jagasia. "Through our Midtown Modernization and the leadership of our physician partners, we are enhancing the way we deliver healthcare in Nashville and beyond."