9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Several hospital construction projects recently have been completed, announced or advanced. Becker's has reported on these nine since May 31.
1. Georgia hospital to add 132 beds through $400M project
Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett broke ground on a $400 million expansion project, which includes a new patient tower and a medical office building, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported June 8.
2. U of Louisville Health breaks ground on $144M tower
University of Louisville (Ky.) Health broke ground June 6 on a $144 million expansion project of University of Louisville Hospital.
3. Roper St. Francis hospital to more than double in size with $193M project
Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare is planning to more than double the size of its Berkeley Hospital in four years through a $193 million investment.
4. UC Davis to build $579M outpatient surgery center
UC Davis (Calif.) Health is planning a $579 million outpatient surgery center at its Sacramento, Calif., campus, which it expects to build by 2025, The Sacramento Bee reported June 2.
5. St. Vincent Healthcare plans Montana replacement hospital
St. Vincent Healthcare, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, is making plans to build a replacement St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Mont.
6. Supply chain issues balloon Sentara hospital construction costs to $200M
Sentara Healthcare's new hospital being planned in Elizabeth City, N.C., will now cost $200 million, up from $158 million, because of supply chain issues and inflation, The Daily Advance reported June 1.
7. Florida hospital to undergo $113M expansion
Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice in Florida is planning a third patient tower on its campus, representing a $113 million investment.
8. Parkridge appeals Georgia's approval of CHI Memorial hospital
Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System has appealed a ruling that is allowing CHI Memorial to build a hospital in Ringgold, Ga, News 12 reported May 31.
9. Marshfield Clinic breaks ground on Wisconsin hospital
Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System recently broke ground on its new hospital on the campus of Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin Rapids Center.