9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Several hospital construction projects recently have been completed, announced or advanced. Becker's has reported on these nine since May 31.

1. Georgia hospital to add 132 beds through $400M project

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett broke ground on a $400 million expansion project, which includes a new patient tower and a medical office building, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported June 8.

2. U of Louisville Health breaks ground on $144M tower

University of Louisville (Ky.) Health broke ground June 6 on a $144 million expansion project of University of Louisville Hospital.

3. Roper St. Francis hospital to more than double in size with $193M project

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare is planning to more than double the size of its Berkeley Hospital in four years through a $193 million investment.

4. UC Davis to build $579M outpatient surgery center

UC Davis (Calif.) Health is planning a $579 million outpatient surgery center at its Sacramento, Calif., campus, which it expects to build by 2025, The Sacramento Bee reported June 2.

5. St. Vincent Healthcare plans Montana replacement hospital

St. Vincent Healthcare, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, is making plans to build a replacement St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Mont.

6. Supply chain issues balloon Sentara hospital construction costs to $200M

Sentara Healthcare's new hospital being planned in Elizabeth City, N.C., will now cost $200 million, up from $158 million, because of supply chain issues and inflation, The Daily Advance reported June 1.

7. Florida hospital to undergo $113M expansion

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice in Florida is planning a third patient tower on its campus, representing a $113 million investment.

8. Parkridge appeals Georgia's approval of CHI Memorial hospital

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System has appealed a ruling that is allowing CHI Memorial to build a hospital in Ringgold, Ga, News 12 reported May 31.

9. Marshfield Clinic breaks ground on Wisconsin hospital

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System recently broke ground on its new hospital on the campus of Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin Rapids Center.