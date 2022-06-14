9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Several hospital construction projects recently have been completed, announced or advanced. Becker's has reported on these nine since May 24.

1. Novant Health breaks ground on $169M expansion

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health broke ground June 8 on its $169 million expansion project at Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center.

2. Georgia hospital to add 132 beds through $400M project

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett broke ground on a $400 million expansion project, which includes a new patient tower and a medical office building, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported June 8.

3. U of Louisville Health breaks ground on $144M tower

University of Louisville (Ky.) Health broke ground June 6 on a $144 million expansion project of University of Louisville Hospital.

4. Roper St. Francis hospital to more than double in size with $193M project

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare is planning to more than double the size of its Berkeley Hospital in four years through a $193 million investment.

5. Florida hospital to undergo $113M expansion

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice in Florida is planning a third patient tower on its campus, representing a $113 million investment.

6. Sharp HealthCare launches $2B construction project

San Diego, Calif.-based Sharp HealthCare kicked off its $2 billion capital improvement plan with its May 26 groundbreaking for Sharp Memorial Hospital's Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center.

7. BayCare Florida hospital opens $152M tower

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based St. Anthony's Hospital opened its $152 million patient tower, which adds 90 private rooms, the Tampa Bay Times reported May 24.

8. HCA hospital in Florida kicks off project doubling ICU capacity this week

HCA Florida Poinciana (Fla.) Hospital will start on a $9.9 million expansion of its intensive care and medical/surgical units this week.

9. Missouri hospital getting $77M expansion with help from USDA

Bolivar, Mo.-based Citizens Memorial Hospital is planning a $77 million expansion and upgrade, which will be partially funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.