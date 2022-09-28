3 health systems opening hospitals

The following list includes health systems that have opened hospitals, submitted proposals for construction or announced plans to build since Sept. 21:

Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Behavioral Health will build a new behavioral health hospital at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center in Glendale, Ariz.



Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health will construct a new, freestanding 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital.



Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare has started construction on a new behavioral health treatment and teaching hospital.