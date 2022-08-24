6 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following 17 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Aug. 16:
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Ala., plans to build a $6 million new cardiovascular unit.
- St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Mont., will replace its current hospital on the same campus.
- Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will partner with Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Rehabilitation Services to construct a new inpatient rehabilitation center.
- Inverness, Fla.-based HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will modernize its facility for $10 million.
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City plans to add two floors to its inpatient tower.
- Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif., will expand two hospitals and construct two new medical office buildings for $1.7 billion.