6 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following 17 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Aug. 16:

Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Ala., plans to build a $6 million new cardiovascular unit. St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Mont., will replace its current hospital on the same campus. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will partner with Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Rehabilitation Services to construct a new inpatient rehabilitation center. Inverness, Fla.-based HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will modernize its facility for $10 million. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City plans to add two floors to its inpatient tower. Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif., will expand two hospitals and construct two new medical office buildings for $1.7 billion.