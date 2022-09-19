6 health systems opening hospitals

The following list includes health systems who have opened hospitals, submitted proposals for construction or announced plans to build since Sept. 2:
- Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has submitted a certificate-of-need proposal for an $85.5 million expansion that would turn its freestanding emergency room in Harrisburg, N.C., into a satellite hospital.
- Dallas-based Children's Health will create a new 100-bed pediatric unit at Texas State Psychiatric Hospital for children and adolescents.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare recently unveiled a $68 million hospital in Franklin, N.C.
- Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System will build a small-format hospital in Bridgeport, W.Va.
- Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care has opened a new outpatient care center in Lake Villa, Ill.
- Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare opened a 100-bed hospital in Fort Mill, S.C.