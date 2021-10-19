10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

1. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a revenue cycle optimization manager.

2. Citizens Medical Center (Victoria, Texas) seeks a patient financial services director.

3. Dosher Memorial Hospital (Southport, N.C.) seeks a revenue cycle director.

4. Grady Health System (Atlanta) seeks a physician revenue cycle director.

5. MedStar Health (Washington, D.C.) seeks a revenue cycle director.

6. Milford (Mass.) Regional Memorial Hospital seeks a revenue cycle director.

7. Nemours Children's Health (Orlando, Fla.) seeks a revenue integrity analyst.

8. Orlando (Fla.) Health seeks a senior revenue integrity director.

9. Providence St. Joseph Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a senior charge description master specialist.

10. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a billing operations manager.