5 flaws hindering the efficacy of AI-powered COVID-19 diagnostic tools
Machine learning-powered diagnostic tools for COVID-19 are inaccurate ways to identify the disease because of biases, design flaws, inadequate datasets and lack of reproducibility, according to a study published March 15 in Nature Machine Intelligence.
Researchers conducted a systematic review of 62 studies detailing machine learning models designed to diagnose COVID-19 from chest radiographs and computed tomography images published between Jan. 1, 2020, and Oct. 3, 2020.
Five design flaws many of the tools examined in the study had:
- Training on datasets that were too small to be accurate
- Training on public datasets that had evolved and merged over time
- Training on datasets that used images from children for their non-COVID-19 images and images from adults for their COVID-19 data
- Training and testing on the same data
- Lack of input from radiologists and clinicians
