New York hospital taps chief nursing officer

New York City-based Calvary Hospital has named Linda Valentino, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer.

Dr. Valentino has more than 30 years of nursing leadership experience and most recently served as vice president and chief nursing officer at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, according to a Feb. 18 news release from Calvary Hospital. She has also served as chief of clinical transformation and innovation at VNS Health in New York City.

Her background also includes expertise in trauma and burn care, oncology, palliative care and ambulatory services, the release said.