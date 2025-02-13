Top NIH official resigns: 4 things to know

Lawrence Tabak, DDS, PhD, the No. 2 official at the National Institutes of Health, unexpectedly resigned and retired from government service, The New York Times reported Feb. 12.

Here are three things to know:

Dr. Tabak, a dentist and researcher, had served under multiple presidents. His resignation letter did not specify reasons for his departure, though a source told the Times the decision may have been prompted by a reassignment he found unacceptable.



The resignation comes at a turbulent time for NIH, which manages approximately $48 billion in medical research funding annually. The agency is facing a court battle over President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to NIH funding.



Ordinarily, Dr. Tabak would have taken the job of acting NIH director during the administration transition. However, the Trump administration installed another researcher, Matthew Memoli, MD, of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as acting director. Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, whom President Trump has nominated to be the next permanent NIH director, is awaiting confirmation by the Senate.

