UPMC hospital names CNO

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has appointed Kristen Maguire, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services of UPMC Northwest, a community hospital in Seneca, Pa.

Dr. Maguire currently serves as a director of nursing for maternal and child care at Allegheny Health Network, also based in Pittsburgh. She previously worked as a unit director at UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital.

"In her previous roles, Kristen has driven improvement in quality outcomes, boosted patient experience scores, and excelled at mentoring, supporting, and developing her team," Maribeth McLaughlin, BSN, RN, UPMC Health System's chief nurse executive, said in a Dec. 13 LinkedIn post announcing Dr. Maguire's appointment.







