Advancing your healthcare culture during times of change

As healthcare rapidly changes and CEOs seek to uncover the right strategy they should heed the message from Peter Drucker, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast”.

While focusing on culture can be the answer, it is clearly much more complex than just that, and numerous questions emerge: which culture is best? can you change the culture? how does the culture adapt during changing times? Here are insights from four CEOs known for establishing exceptional healthcare cultures.

MEET YOUR PEOPLE

Michael Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health, built this system from just two hospitals to 28 hospitals. He did this through a special practice of meeting all of his team members. Now that there are over 90,000 Northwell associates, Dowling is truly a CEO walking the talk! He explains this concept, “Every Monday I aim to meet all of the new hires. We introduce ourselves and talk about Northwell and what it stands for. What this does is really get everyone on the same page and align our culture.”

TAKE RISKS WHILE BEING ACCOUNTABLE

Kaiser Permanente is a pioneer in the concept of a fully integrated healthcare model. Dr. Maria Ansari is CEO of The Permanente Medical Group with over 47,000 associates. She has created a culture where people all become leaders and take responsibility and focus on smart risk-taking to deliver better for patients. Ansari explains, “Sometimes when you are trying desperately to please you play it safe, and you might not take the risks that you should.”

BE INTENTIONAL

Boston Children’s Hospital is known as the global leader in pediatric care. CEO, Kevin Churchwell, M.D. has everyone focus a level higher because they are serving the one population who cannot speak up for themselves – children. He has built a culture focused on equity and access. He shares, “We must be more intentional in putting the work and initiatives in place that will make a difference.”

PATIENTS FIRST

Warner Thomas is CEO of Sutter Health with 57,000 employees from 22 hospitals. His background includes running the New Orleans hospital system Ochsner during Katrina and during that time people galvanized because of their common cause and many even lived in the hospital. When he became CEO of Sutter Health he thought a great deal about their exceptional past and had the focus to have everyone focus – together – on the patient. Thomas explains,

“Recognize and value the past because you stand on shoulders of giants before you. And in building the culture it is essential for all to buy into patients first, people always.”

