FDA panel endorses breast cancer surgery alternative

Elizabeth Gregerson -

An FDA advisory panel endorsed a minimally invasive breast cancer surgery alternative at a Nov. 7 meeting

 The endorsed cryoablation system freezes and destroys tumors in patients with early-stage low-risk invasive breast cancer, in conjunction with adjuvant endocrine therapy, according to a Nov. 8 news release from the developer of the system, IceCure Medical. 

 Advisory panels provide independent expert advice to help the FDA's decision-making process. Panel endorsements and recommendations are not legally binding, according to the FDA website.

