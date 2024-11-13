FDA panel endorses breast cancer surgery alternative

An FDA advisory panel endorsed a minimally invasive breast cancer surgery alternative at a Nov. 7 meeting.

The endorsed cryoablation system freezes and destroys tumors in patients with early-stage low-risk invasive breast cancer, in conjunction with adjuvant endocrine therapy, according to a Nov. 8 news release from the developer of the system, IceCure Medical.

Advisory panels provide independent expert advice to help the FDA's decision-making process. Panel endorsements and recommendations are not legally binding, according to the FDA website.