Women in leadership roles less engaged than men: Gallup

Senior leadership is the only level at which women are less engaged in work than men, according to a Gallup survey.

Among survey respondents, women who are individual contributors, managers and project managers are more engaged — defined as feeling involved and enthusiastic — than men, as outlined in a July 9 article on the organization's website.

The findings come from Gallup's 2023 Quarterly Workforce Standards Surveys, which polled 19,836 adults working part time or full time in the U.S. in November.

The largest gap was observed at the manager level, with 37% of women feeling engaged in work, compared to 29% of men.

Among senior leadership, however, 45% of women felt engaged, compared to 46% of men. Women stay in leadership roles for less time than their male counterparts and are less likely to feel heard by others, according to Gallup.

Engagement can be improved by creating transparent goals regarding diversity and offering flexible work arrangements that do not lower pay or hurt career growth, Gallup wrote.