Missouri hospital trumps wrongful death suit after jury trial

North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital was cleared in a case involving a 51-year-old man who died of pancreatitis, Missouri Lawyers Media reported May 10.

The man, Scott Janeczko, went to the hospital Aug. 2, 2020, for abdominal pain, the report said. He was diagnosed with severe pancreatitis and died in the hospital two days later.

A lawsuit alleged the hospital waited too long to intervene and that Mr. Janeczko's onset of sepsis could have been treated sooner. But defense experts supported a physician's decision to treat him with fluids, under the accepted standards of care.

Attorney's for the family didn't provide comment to Missouri Lawyers Media. An appeal wasn't filed on the jury's decision.