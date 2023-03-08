Banner Health to close Colorado surgery center

Phoenix-based Banner Health will close its ambulatory surgery center in Loveland, Colo., effective March 31, according to BizWest.

Banner and Atlas Healthcare Partners, a group that develops and manages ASCs with health systems and physicians, decided to close the facility to better align outpatient surgery services for physicians and patients in the area.

"Currently there is duplication of services between the outpatient location at Skyline and at Loveland Surgery Center, less than four miles away," Banner and Atlas said in a statement, according to BizWest.

The closure will not disrupt surgical services due to the capacity at Banner's two other ASCs in the region and will allow for the exploration of expansion into other parts of Larimer and Weld counties, according to the report.

Atlas formed a joint venture with Banner in 2018 to develop and operate ASCs in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming.