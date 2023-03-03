Bon Secours Mercy Health CNO to retire after 40 years in healthcare

Andrea Mazzoccoli, PhD, RN, the chief nurse and quality officer for Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, will retire in June after 15 years with the health system and 40 years in the profession.

In 2022, Becker's named Dr. Mazzoccoli one of the nation's top nursing officers.

Throughout her career, she received several recognitions, including as a Johnson & Johnson Wharton fellow, a Robert Wood Johnson fellow and a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Mazzoccoli also served as a magnet appraiser for the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

After her retirement, she will continue to work as an adjunct faculty member for the Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing.